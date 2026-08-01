Kaine, Warner visit USS Gerald R. Ford, provide update on maintenance on the ship

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Virginia’s U.S. senators are getting a look at the work being done on the Norfolk-based USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier. They visited the ship at Norfolk Naval Shipyard in Portsmouth Friday, where it was undergoing maintenance.

The senators said their time on the Ford was very informative.

“What I heard most from the sailors was, if you’re on that extended deployment, how do we have better services for active duty military families" Sen. Mark Warner said.

Watch: Navy eyes USS Gerald R. Ford to supply nuclear power to Naval Station Norfolk

Navy eyes USS Gerald R. Ford to supply nuclear power to Naval Station Norfolk

“I think we go back with, whether it’s technology tools or better recruitment of people or more staffing in the space, is there a way that we can provide more support to these families," Sen. Tim Kaine said.

They also learned the crew, as of Friday, was going to try to get the maintenance done in six months. The goal was to have the ship back in action by February 2027, less than a year after returning from a nearly-yearlong deployment. News 3 asked the senators if they worry the Navy is rushing this.

“I believe this decision of taking what would have been a ten month-plus process and saying it can be done in six months is going to be an extraordinary stretch," Warner responded.

Watch: 'What a testament:' Hegseth meets sailors, families as USS Gerald R. Ford CSG returns to Norfolk

'What a testament:' Hegseth meets sailors, families as USS Gerald R. Ford CSG returns to Norfolk

News 3 also asked the senators for an update on the fire that happened on the Ford during the deployment. As News 3 has reported, the fire reportedly left some sailors without beds.

“There is a report that’s going to come out soon," Kaine said.

He didn’t go into detail about the report but said he anticipated it would point out what he called some human changes and some design fixes.

Watch: Politicians on both sides of the aisle decry conditions on USS Gerald R. Ford following fire

Politicians on both sides of the aisle decry conditions on USS Gerald R. Ford following fire

“I haven’t heard a definitive cause [of the fire]," said Virginia U.S. Rep. Jen Kiggans. She represents much of Hampton Roads.

Kiggans told News 3 she also asked about the fire when she visited the ship early July.

“I know that they are working to make sure that it does not happen again," said Kiggans.

Watch: USS Gerald R. Ford sailor meets his son for the first time after 326-day deployment

USS Gerald R. Ford sailor meets his son for the first time after 326-day deployment

She said she doesn’t want people to focus on the ship’s problems, though.

“That should never overshadow the mission that’s getting done; how high the morale, how unified the team is, how every man and woman on that ship did exactly what they were ordered to do," Kiggans explained.

Kaine, Warner and Kiggans all also emphasized how proud they are of the sailors for what they did during their deployment.

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