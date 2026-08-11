Man arrested at illegal car meet, accused of hitting police car: PPD

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man was arrested at an illegal car meet on Sunday and charged with assault on a law enforcement officer, according to the Portsmouth Police Department.

On Sunday around 11:30 p.m., Portsmouth police arrived at the 3100 block of Airline Boulevard and found a large group of cars in the parking lot. When officers turned on their lights and sirens, the drivers left, but one man tried to drive through the officers and hit a police car while leaving, according to PPD.

The man, 26-year-old Antwan Howard, was arrested without further incident. His car was impounded and he was charged with:



Felony eluding

Assault on a law enforcement officer

Exhibition driving

Hit and run

Trespassing

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Portsmouth Police Investigations Bureau at 757-393-8536.

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.