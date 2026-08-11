Portsmouth nonprofit founder named Everyday Hero for helping women find new starts

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Angie Richardson-Brown didn't expect a camera crew. She didn't expect the award. But when the moment came, her reaction said everything.

Richardson-Brown is the founder of the RenewHER Campus a nonprofit helping women in Hampton Roads find hope and new beginnings.

"It could be [anything] from hardship, homelessness, domestic violence, drug rehabilitation and re-entry. [Women in need] call us all times of the day, all times of night saying they have nowhere to go. They're sleeping under a rock, a tree, and they call us and we help them," Richardson-Brown said.

She launched the organization after teaching financial literacy to women involved in a re-entry program at the Portsmouth Sheriff's Office — an experience that showed her just how much was possible.

"If I can help these women who have no release date but [are] so interested in wanting to learn about finances and money, I can help other women. And then [RenewHER] was born," Richardson-Brown said.

The RenewHER campus connects women with housing, meals, mental health resources, and job training. In some cases, the organization pays their rent. Richardson-Brown says no need is too great.

"We are gonna make a way for these women, we're gonna advocate, we are gonna paint that path that we will overcome," Richardson-Brown said.

For her commitment to Hampton Roads, Richardson-Brown is this week's Everyday Hero — a recognition her board members say is well deserved.

"Angie is a godsend and what she's doing is not only renewing out there in the community, but it is renewing inside here as well," a board member said.

Tamiko Cherry, Chief Information Officer, who has known Richardson-Brown for 40 years echoed that sentiment.

"It can be done when you got the right people around you and you trust God with what you're doing. Everything is gonna manifest out and that's what [RenewHER is] doing," Cherry said.

Southern Bank, an Everyday Hero partner, gifted Richardson-Brown $425 — $125 more than usual to celebrate the bank's 125 years in the community.

"You don't know how many families you are going to feed with this," Richardson-Brown cheered.

For anyone who may be struggling and unsure where to turn, Richardson-Brown has a direct message.

"Don't be ashamed. Don't be bashful. Don't be scared. We are here. My phone is always on," Richardson-Brown said.

In addition to running RenewHER, Richardson-Brown volunteers countless hours in the community, works a full-time job, and is pursuing her doctorate degree.

If you’d like to learn more or donate to the nonprofit, click here.

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