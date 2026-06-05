Churchland baseball rewriting program history books

PORTSMOUTH, VA (WTKR)- Gary Denette suited up for Churchland baseball during his playing days, giving him a special appreciation for the program. Now he has the Truckers going where they've never gone before.

Denette, who's in his sixth season as the team's head coach, watched his group make program history this week. Churchland's 2-1 win over Grafton in the Region 4A semifinals earned the Truckers their first ever trip to a region title game and first ever berth in the state tournament.

"It was just a surreal feeling," the head coach said. "It's something that you dream of, especially being an alumnus, playing here and envisioning that this could happen. It couldn't happen to a bunch of better kids. These kids worked so hard and I was just so elated and so happy for them."

"It means a lot," added senior centerfielder Cameron Duke. "Especially being the first and to change the culture around in a program that's previously struggled, to get to where we are now and really be the first to break through that and hopefully continue to do it for years."

The head coach says he thought this group could be special since the end of last season. Buying into the culture of "we over me" has helped Churchland sail into uncharted waters when it comes to postseason success at the school. Denette's Truckers are playing in June, just like they set out to do, one win away from a region title and three victories shy of a state championship.

"I talked to my coach eighth grade year," Duke recalled. "I told him that we were going to play into June, that we were going to make it to states and to really make that come true means everything."

"It's been a wild ride and we're not ready to get off the rollercoaster yet," smiled Denette. "It's been just outstanding and I'm just so proud of these young men."

Next up is Jamestown in Friday's Region 4A title game. The Eagles took down Gloucester in the other half of the bracket and the two will meet to determine who gets to host a Class 4 state quarterfinal and who has to hit the road. The game marks a chance for Churchland to take another step forward for the program.

"Portsmouth is not known as a baseball city," the head coach pointed out. "For us to raise a crown and accomplish that in an environment where we're often overlooked would just mean so much for these young men and just mean a whole lot for the city."

"For a long time, this baseball team's been overlooked," noted Duke. "It would really put everybody on notice that we're here to stay and that we're winners."

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