Two men in custody for deadly shooting on Frederick Boulevard: PPD

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Two men have been placed in custody for a deadly shooting that took place back in May, Portsmouth police said Tuesday.

On May 26, police identified 18-year-old Kavi Christopher Santokie and 30-year-old Tracy Lashawn Lewis as persons of interest in relation to the deadly shooting that happened on Frederick Boulevard on May 10. Both were seen on surveillance footage. At the time, police said to consider them armed and dangerous.

Watch previous coverage: Portsmouth police investigate two separate early morning shooting incidents on May 10

Portsmouth police investigate 2 separate early morning shooting incidents on May 10

In the previous update, police said they were going to be charged with possession of a machine gun for aggressive purpose, shooting from vehicle to endanger persons and willfully discharging firearms in public places.

On May 10 around 12:20 a.m., officers responded to the shooting in the 1200 Block of Frederick Boulevard. A person was found shot dead at the scene.

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