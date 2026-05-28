Third person of interest identified in deadly shooting on Frederick Boulevard: PPD

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A third person of interest has been identified in the deadly shooting on May 10 on Frederick Boulevard, and Portsmouth Police says they are asking for the public's help to find them.

Tajzon Jakeil Lawson is needed by police for questioning in connection to the shooting, according to PPD.

On Tuesday, Portsmouth police said 18-year-old Kavi Christopher Santokie and 30-year-old Tracy Lashawn Lewis were seen on security footage in connection with the homicide that took place in the 1200 Block of Frederick Boulevard. They have been charged with possession of a machine gun for aggressive purpose, shooting from vehicle to endanger persons, and willfully discharging firearms in public places.

Portsmouth Two persons of interest identified in deadly shooting on Frederick Blvd.: PPD Web Staff

Santokie and Lewis are considered armed and dangerous, according to Portsmouth police.

This is an active investigation, according to police. Anyone with information is asked to call the Portsmouth Police Investigations Bureau at 757-393-8536.

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