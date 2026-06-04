Two people shot on Arcadia Avenue: PPD

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Two people were shot on Arcadia Avenue on Wednesday night, according to the Portsmouth Police Department.

Around 9:39 p.m. on Wednesday night, Portsmouth police arrived at the 2900 block of Arcadia Avenue on the report of a shooting. Officers say they found a man who had been shot, and he was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

A second man went to a local hospital on his own to be treated for a gunshot wound as well, according to Portsmouth police.

This is an active investigation.

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