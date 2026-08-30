Hampton kicks off Van Malone era with shutout win

HAMPTON, VA (WTKR)- Van Malone has been in college coaching for more than two decades as an assistant, but checked another box Saturday night.

Hampton's 45-0 win over Virginia University of Lynchburg gave Malone his first victory as a college head coach in the Pirates' season opener.

"I'm really proud of our players," Malone said. "They played hard all night. It was not clean, but what they did is no matter what adversity sometimes that they brought upon themselves, they were able to bounce back."

"If felt amazing," quarterback Jalen Woods added. "I really enjoy playing for Coach Malone. I'm happy that we were able to go 1-0."

Hampton started the scoring with Gracen Goldsmith's five-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter. Woods picked up his first of three TD passes early in the second, finding Dedrick Borden for a 13-yard score and a field goal would send the Pirates into the locker room with a 17-0 advantage.

A 21-point third quarter slammed the door on the Dragons, sparked by a Caden Rice 32-yard pick-six and the rout was on from there.

The shutout is the first in 88 games for Hampton, dating back to 2017 and snapped a six-game losing streak for the program.

Woods finished the night 15-for-26 passing for 191 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. Bethel product and true freshman Amari Pryear paced the rushing attach with a stellar collegiate debut. Pryear gained 132 yards on just eight carries, averaging 16.5 yards per touch. 13 different Pirates pulled in at least one reception, as Woods spread the ball around to his various targets.

The competition level will skyrocket next Saturday, as Hampton travels to Maryland for its first ever meeting against a Power Four conference opponent. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m.

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