Norfolk State opens with convincing shutout victory over Winston-Salem State

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- It was a small sample size and against a Division II opponent, but Norfolk State looked better Saturday night than it did at any point during the 2025 season.

Deljay Bailey threw for three touchdowns and rushed for an additional score, leading the Spartans past Winston-Salem State, 56-0. It marked the program's first shutout since 2019 and the first time the green and gold have eclipsed 50 points since 2021.

"Deljay has shown just throughout summer camp that he has total control of the offense," head coach Michael Vick noted after the game. "The coaches, everybody has confidence in him, he has confidence in the players around him and he just goes out gets it done each and every day, one of the hardest working guys I've ever met."

"That was kind of the big plan we had in mind, just going 1-0," Bailey added. "That's what we've been pushing for, it's what we've been working for each day. It was just really great to see our work come to fruition."

NSU wasted no time getting going. After forcing the Rams to punt on their opening drive, Bailey and the offense charged down the field and capped off their first offensive showing of 2026 with a 13-yard touchdown strike from the quarterback to Elijah Mitchell.

Bailey would score on a 20-yard rush to end the Spartans' second drive and find Mitchell again early in the second quarter for another TD to give Norfolk State a 21-0 lead.

Jalyn Daniels started the scoring in the second half with a one-yard touchdown rush early in the third quarter. Daniels led all rushers with 104 yards on the ground. Bailey added his third TD pass late in the frame, a five-yard strike to Brevin Caldwell.

Bailey finished the night 13-for-20 passing with three touchdowns, adding 56 rushing yards and the score on the ground. Mitchell led the way with 50 receiving yards on five receptions and the two touchdowns. Eight different players caught passes for the Spartans in the game.

The NSU defense was a brick wall, allowing just 106 total yards on the night and forcing three turnovers. Jordan Saunders came up with an interception in the second quarter that set up a touchdown and the Spartans recovered two Winston-Salem State fumbles in the second half.

Norfolk State returns to action next Saturday when the Spartans travel across town to face Old Dominion. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. at S.B. Ballard Stadium.

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