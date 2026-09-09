Hampton Roads Transit ridership tops 10 million for first time since pandemic

NORFOLK, Va. — Hampton Roads Transit announced its ridership in the most recent fiscal year surpassed 10 million, growing by 6 percent.

This marks the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic that ridership has surpassed 10 million.

Boarding across bus and trolley, light rail, ferry, Paratransit and OnDemand Ridesharing between July 1, 2025 and June 30, 2026 reached 10.01 million, up from 9.46 million the previous fiscal year.

"Bus ridership grew by 4.1 percent to 8.3 million. The Tide Light Rail saw 914,909 boardings – an increase of 9.5 percent – while the Elizabeth River Ferry welcomed 260,512 passengers, up 17.2 percent," a news release from HRT reads. "Paratransit recorded 450,341 customers, a 6.7 percent increase. OnDemand Ridesharing saw 82,679 riders in Newport News."

Service in Chesapeake and Hampton are in the pilot-program phase and was not included in HRT’s required data reporting.

The end of the fiscal year saw heavier-than-usual ridership due to events, including uneteenth, Sail250 Virginia, the 50th anniversary of Harborfest and the Portsmouth Seawall Festival.

During three days of free transit, HRT reports the light rail and ferry recorded a combined 57,295 customers in support of the events.