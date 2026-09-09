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First Warning Forecast: Nice again today, More heat and humidity to end the week

Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Warming to the 90s tomorrow with more humidity. Mid 80s and muggy to end the week. Scattered showers and storms for the weekend.
First Warning Forecast: Nice again today, More heat and humidity to end the week
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Posted

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
Very comfortable through midweek. Building humidity and rain chances to end the week.

Another nice day today. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s, just a few degrees warmer than yesterday. The humidity will still be low (for September).

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Temperatures will jump to the low and mid 90s on Thursday with building humidity. It will feel more like the mid to upper 90s tomorrow. We will still see a nice mix of sun and clouds and rain chances will remain slim.

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Rain chances will increase for the end of the week as a cold front moves through the region. Expect scattered showers and storms Friday and for the weekend. Highs will drop back to the mid 80s, but it will still be muggy.

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Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SW 5-10
Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows near 70. Winds: SW 5-15
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: SW 10-15

Weather & Health 
Pollen: Medium-High (Ragweed, Grasses)
UV Index: 8 (High)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update
No tropical activity at this time

Weather updates on social media:
Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

X: @MHendersonWTKR

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