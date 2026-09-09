First Warning Forecast: Nice again today, More heat and humidity to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Very comfortable through midweek. Building humidity and rain chances to end the week.

Another nice day today. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s, just a few degrees warmer than yesterday. The humidity will still be low (for September).

WTKR News 3

Temperatures will jump to the low and mid 90s on Thursday with building humidity. It will feel more like the mid to upper 90s tomorrow. We will still see a nice mix of sun and clouds and rain chances will remain slim.

WTKR News 3

Rain chances will increase for the end of the week as a cold front moves through the region. Expect scattered showers and storms Friday and for the weekend. Highs will drop back to the mid 80s, but it will still be muggy.

WTKR News 3

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows near 70. Winds: SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: SW 10-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

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