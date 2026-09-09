York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office launches My Sheriff safety app

YORK COUNTY — The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office has created a mobile app called My Sheriff, giving residents a direct line to local law enforcement from their phone.

The app provides real-time alerts about local crime and emergency situations, along with traffic updates specific to your area and information about community events. Users can also access safety guides, crime prevention tips, and contact information for key department personnel.

Sheriff Ron Montgomery said the app empowers neighbors to play an active role in keeping their neighborhoods safe, especially by helping them report crimes anonymously.

"If you witnessed something and didn't realize at the time that it was relevant, you read about it in some of our news stories and realize you either have some video from your car, your home, or your phone, and you think it would be important, then this app gives you the ability to send that to us as well,"

The My Sheriff app is free to download and is available now for both Apple and Android devices.

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