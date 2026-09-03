Man dies after being taken into custody by York-Poquoson Sheriff's deputies following resort incident

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — A 45-year-old man from Alexandria died Wednesday morning after being taken into custody by York-Poquoson Sheriff's deputies at a Williamsburg resort and transported to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

During a news conference Wednesday, Sheriff Ron Montgomery said the incident began when an employee at the Wyndham Governor's Green Resort called to report a male guest has sexually assaulted a male employee.

Two York-Poquoson Sheriff's deputies arrived at the resort around 9:02 a.m. and took the sexual assault suspect into custody after several minutes of discussion, according to the sheriff.

Montgomery said body camera video shows the man resisted.

"The two deputies took this individual to the ground. Other deputies arrived on scene within a few minutes," said Montgomery. "There was never any other force used other than hands on."

Montgomery said deputies noticed the man's statements were incoherent. Deputies also described the man as having an indifferent look on his face with a lot of staring.

By 9:28 a.m., the sheriff said a supervising sergeant on scene called medics for help. The man was placed on a gurney and transported to the hospital.

"While en route to Riverside Dr. Hospital it came out that he was in distress and Code Blue was called, which is a medical alert. Medics in the back attended to him immediately," Montgomery said.

"He was taken into the emergency room at Riverside Hospital, where some medical attention was provided to him by the emergency medical people there, but he was later pronounced deceased in the emergency room," Montgomery said.

The Norfolk Medical Examiner's Office is performing an autopsy to determine the man's cause and manner of death.

The two deputies who initially responded have been placed on administrative leave with pay during the investigation.

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