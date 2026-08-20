One dead, three injured including juvenile, in Richneck Road crash

YORK COUNTY, Va. — One person is dead and three others are injured, including a juvenile, after a crash in York County Thursday afternoon, according to the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office.

Around 3:10 p.m., YPSO deputies arrived at the scene of a two-car crash at the fort eustis Boulevard and Richneck Road intersection. One person was confirmed dead at the scene, according to YPSO.

A juvenile was taken to the Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters in serious condition, according to YPSO. Another person in the same car has minor injuries. The second car's driver was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Fort Eustis Boulevard is closed as YPSO investigates the crash.

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