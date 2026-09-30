Former James City County police officer charged with misusing Flock cameras: JCCPD

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — A former James City County police officer was charged with misusing the Flock camera system for an issue related to his coworkers, according to the James City County Police Department.

Officials say Androu A. Eskandar was charged with five felony counts of computer invasion of privacy, three misdemeanor counts of computer invasion of privacy and five misdemeanor counts of improper use of the automated license plate reader (ALPR) system by law enforcement.

Eskandar allegedly used Flock camera systems for purposes related to "an internal matter involving coworkers," according to JCCPD.

JCCPD says it became aware of Eskandar's misuse in March 2026 when another worker reported concerns during an internal investigation. They requested Virginia State Police to conduct an independent criminal investigation immediately after. Eskandar resigned from JCCPD on April 17.

Eskandar turned himself in to VSP on Monday and was released on unsecured bond. He worked for JCCPD from April 3, 2023 to April 17, 2026.

Watch previous coverage: Bipartisan push for probe into Flock cameras grows amid misuse allegations

Bipartisan push for probe into Flock cameras grows amid misuse allegations

"Maintaining the trust of our community requires uncompromising accountability. When an officer misuses law enforcement systems, it is a serious breach of duty and the values of this Department," Police Chief Mark Jamison said in a release to News 3. "We will act decisively whenever misconduct occurs, and we remain fully committed to ensuring our personnel uphold the highest standards of professionalism and integrity."

JCCPD said that it has used ALPR tech for the past 15 years to support investigations, locate stolen cars and help with missing persons cases. The department has since updated policies, reinforced access controls, retrained staff on appropriate and lawful use of ALPR systems and strengthened supervisory review.

The department has also added random audits of the system use in addition to the monthly audits required by state law, meant to support the existing requirements that all searches must be "documented, justified and conducted strictly for lawful investigative purposes."

JCCPD has a public transparency page with information about their Flock program and oversight practices. Click here to learn more.

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.