Police respond to water emergency in Lake Powell Forest area of James City Co.

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — Police and other first responders are on the scene of a water-related emergency Sunday afternoon in James City County.

The James City County Police Department said there is a significant police presence in the Lake Powell Forest area off Jamestown Road.

According to police, first responders are responding to a water-related emergency involving an adult woman. Police have not released additional details about what happened or the woman’s condition.

Authorities are asking people to avoid the area while emergency crews respond.

Police said additional information will be released as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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