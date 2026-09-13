2 adults, child killed after fire destroys garage apartment in Gloucester County

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. — Two adults and a child are dead after a fire destroyed a garage apartment in Gloucester County early Sunday morning, according to the Gloucester County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies and Gloucester Volunteer Fire & Rescue responded to the 4200 block of Hickory Fork Road just after 2:40 a.m. and found a detached garage with an upstairs apartment fully engulfed in flames.

Crews learned that three people — two adults and one juvenile — lived in the apartment and were believed to be inside.

Officials said oxygen tanks stored on the lower level of the garage may have exploded during the fire.

Once firefighters were able to enter the structure, they found three bodies believed to be the apartment's residents.

The Medical Examiner's Office and Virginia State Police fire investigators were called in to assist with the investigation.

The cause of the fire and the deaths of the three victims remain under investigation.

"Our agency’s thoughts are with the families and friends of the victims," officials with the sheriff's office said.

The names of the victims are being withheld pending positive identification.

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