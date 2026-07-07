14-year-old killed, 16-year-old seriously hurt in Gloucester minibike crash: VSP

GLOUCESTER CO., Va. — A 14-year-old was killed, and a 16-year-old was seriously hurt in a minibike crash on Monday night, according to Virginia State Police.

Officers responded to the area of Ambrose Road and Michael Lane in Gloucester County at around 10 p.m. VSP says the minibike ran off the road and hit a mailbox.

The 16-year-old minibike driver was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The 14-year-old passenger died at the scene, VSP said.

VSP is continuing to investigate the crash.