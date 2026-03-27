Gloucester deputies investigate alleged mismanagement of money in booster club

GLOUCESTER CO., Va. — Gloucester County Sheriff's Office is investigating an alleged mismanagement of money and possible financial crimes involving a member of an athletics booster club.

Gloucester County Public Schools Administration became aware in Feb. of the alleged mismanagement of money gathered through fundraising efforts for Gloucester High School football and cheerleading, according to GCSO. Members of the Dukes Touchdown Club brought concerns involving fundraising activities and related expenditures to GCPS.

Gloucester deputies said the concerns involve a member of the Dukes Touchdown Club. The club is an independent group and is not part of Gloucester County Public Schools.

After verifying the allegations internally, GCPS superintendent Dr. Tony Vladu met with Sheriff Warren on March 13. GCPS is fully cooperating with Sherriff Warren in the criminal investigation of financial misconduct.

“Fundraising efforts are intended to support students. When concerns arise regarding the stewardship of those funds, they must be taken seriously,” GCPS said in a statement. “If the allegations are substantiated, the impact extends to students, school programs, and the broader community that generously supports them.”

Gloucester deputies are investigating the incident.