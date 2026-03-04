Five vape stores' licenses suspended amid narcotics operation: GCSO

GLOUCESTER CO., Va. — An investigation that began in summer in 2025 has prompted a narcotics operation that resulted in five vape stores having their business licenses suspended, according to the Gloucester County Sheriff's Office.

Three vape stores on George Washington Memorial Highway were searched by investigators: Rhino Cigars and Vape, The Vault Vape and Hookah Shop and Super Tobacco and Vape, according to the Gloucester County Sheriff's Office. Two additional Rhino Tobacco & Vapes stores were also searched by officers — one on Hargett Boulevard and the other in Hayes Shopping Court.

21-year-old Adam Muhhamad, an employee for Super Tobacco and Vape, was arrested and charged with providing false identification to law enforcement and obstruction of justice, according to the Gloucester County Sheriff's Office.

Local tips about vape stores prompted this investigation, with citizens claiming that nearby vape stores were selling products to underage customers and unlawful products.

Investigators conducted "controlled buys" of suspected illegal products from the vape stores. The items were then sent to the Department of Forensic Science (DFS) for testing.

After search warrants were executed, officers seized over 2,400 pieces of evidence — which were "packaged either identically to the previously identified contraband or in a substantially similar way" — from the five businesses. A gun, money, electronics and business documents were also taken by investigators.

DFS testing determined that the businesses were selling Schedule I substances — although, it was not confirmed what narcotics were specifically being sold. Heroin, MDMA, and PCP were noted as Schedule I narcotics in the Gloucester County Sheriff's Office's press release.

Gloucester County Sheriff's Office said additional arrests could be pending after more DFS test results come back.

The Board of Supervisors voted to immediately suspend the business licenses of the five vape stores after a summary of the investigation was presented to city leaders. Permanent revocation of these business licenses will be considered on April 7.

This remains an active investigation, according to the Gloucester County Sheriff's Office.