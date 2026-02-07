Crews spend hours putting out fire at Gloucester Point building

GLOUCESTER CO., Va. — Fire crews spent several hours battling a commercial structure fire in Gloucester Point Saturday morning, according to Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue Inc.

Crews were dispatched around 9:55 a.m. to the 1400 block of George Washington Memorial Highway, where first-arriving firefighters encountered heavy fire coming from the front of the building, fueled by windy conditions.

Officials said crews initially operated defensively, fighting the fire from outside the structure before later moving in to extinguish remaining hot spots.

Firefighters remained on scene for approximately three hours while working in sub-freezing temperatures and strong winds.

The building was being used for storage at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire has not been released.