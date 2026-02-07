Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
41  WX Alerts
NewsIn Your CommunityGloucester County

Actions

Crews spend hours putting out fire at Gloucester Point building

627639610_939462662090281_4350500333315379445_n.jpg
<a href="https://www.facebook.com/AVFRS?__cft__[0]=AZYGPf7d0HmPv_kc8LBwxecf6EceGxDv2JWs9ry5ERCxCAySCsKAAIfNs-uUfePOWADeP3Ea0M-QRTg-cJDoxFI6kstGYlGW8BV0NUbCSup0sG3uoE0AehNj3JkoZ1xA9jnW3fj31fWuqrbShn8k_svlTER_oj9ACK2PDtylkScJ59ob4QNSifiGRl6zMJNEdjQ&amp;__tn__=-UC%2CP-R"><b>Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue Inc.</b></a>
627639610_939462662090281_4350500333315379445_n.jpg
Posted

GLOUCESTER CO., Va. — Fire crews spent several hours battling a commercial structure fire in Gloucester Point Saturday morning, according to Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue Inc.

Crews were dispatched around 9:55 a.m. to the 1400 block of George Washington Memorial Highway, where first-arriving firefighters encountered heavy fire coming from the front of the building, fueled by windy conditions.

Officials said crews initially operated defensively, fighting the fire from outside the structure before later moving in to extinguish remaining hot spots.

Firefighters remained on scene for approximately three hours while working in sub-freezing temperatures and strong winds.

The building was being used for storage at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire has not been released.

More stories from Gloucester County

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

True Crime 757 Podcast