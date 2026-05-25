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Tractor-trailer runs red light, hits car before striking nearby boats: VSP

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Virginia State Police
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GLOUCESTER CO., Va. — A tractor-trailer driver was charged after crashing into a car and multiple nearby boats Monday afternoon, according to Virginia State Police (VSP).

Sardor Ismailov was charged with failure to obey a highway sign, according to VSP.

Based on their investigation, VSP says the tractor-trailer ran a red light when it was traveling north on George Washington Memorial Highway.  The tractor-trailer then struck a 2011 Lincoln Navigator before veering off the road, hitting multiple utility poles and eight boats at a nearby dealership.

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All of the people in the Lincoln Navigator were taken to a hospital to treat their minor injuries. VSP says Ismailov was not injured in the crash.

This crash remains under investigation, according to VSP.

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