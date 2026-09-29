Man found dead after barricading self inside home, shooting at police: JCCPD

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — A man died of what officials believe is a self-inflicted gunshot wound after he barricaded himself inside his home and shot at police, according to the James City County Police Department.

Around 8:29 p.m. on Monday, JCCPD arrived at the 7600 block of Crestview Drive on the report of a man with a gun and an ongoing domestic incident. A person inside the house called police and said a 59-year-old man had a gun and was threatening to hurt himself.

Officers found that the man had barricaded himself inside; the caller was able to leave safely. The man shot at officers multiple times, and JCCPD did not shoot back as negotiators tried throughout the night to resolve the situation, police say.

After officers were able to get inside around 1:30 a.m., they found the man had died. Officers say they believe it is a self-inflicted gunshot wound, but the Medical Examiner;s Office still needs to determine the official cause of death.

No additional injuries were reported. The SWAT Team's armored vehicle was hit multiple times, but no other cars or nearby homes were damaged, according to JCCPD.

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