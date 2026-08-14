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Man wanted for murder in York, considered armed and dangerous: YPSO

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York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office
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YORK COUNTY, Va. — York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a man wanted for murder.

20-year-old Jayquone Jones is wanted for the murder of 18-year-old Caleb Zechariah Cotman, according to YPSO. The incident happened on August 7 in the 100 block of Emma Rose Court.

Jones wanted on charges of murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is considered armed and dangerous, according to YPSO.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office at 757-890-4999.

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