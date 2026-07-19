Yorktown graduate recognized for AI disaster safety project

YORKTOWN, Va. — A Yorktown graduate is being recognized for using artificial intelligence to help make communities safer during natural disasters.

Ann Elizabeth Cherian recently received the National Society of High School Scholars' Innovation in Technology Scholarship for her work on the Seismo AI Integrated Design App, a concept developed during Virginia Tech's Summer Residential Engineering Program.

The app uses artificial intelligence to analyze seismic data and provide early earthquake warnings to schools, hospitals, transportation systems and communities before destructive shaking begins.

Cherian said the project reshaped how she thinks about innovation.

"I just feel like innovation really just means caring enough about a topic and caring enough to ask better questions and taking the initiative and having the courage to pursue the solution."

The idea was inspired by the loss of her grandmother to heart disease and her desire to develop technology that protects lives. Cherian plans to study computer engineering at Virginia Tech this fall.

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.