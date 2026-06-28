Motorcyclist dies after crash on Riverview Road in James City County

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — A motorcyclist died Sunday morning after a crash in James City County, according to authorities.

Officials say James City County Police responded to a crash involving a car and a motorcycle at approximately 5:56 a.m. in the 5800 block of Riverview Road.

We're told the motorcycle driver was transported to Sentara Williamsburg Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The James City County Police Crash Team is on scene conducting a crash investigation. Riverview Road is closed in both directions between York River State Park and Newman Road until further notice.

Police say additional information will be released as the investigation progresses and after notification of the motorcyclist's next of kin.

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