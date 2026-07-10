Suspect sought after shooting on I-64 in James City Co.

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — One person was hurt in a shooting on I-64 eastbound in James City County and the search for the suspect is ongoing, according to Virginia State Police.

VSP was notified of a shooting on I-64 eastbound near the 232-mile marker at around 8 :30 a.m. on Friday. Police say multiple shots were fired.

One person had been shot and was taken to the hospital, police said.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a maroon 2020 Dodge van.

VSP is asking anyone who has seen or taken video of the incident to contact VSP Division 5 Dispatch at (804) 750-8788 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov

VSP is continuing to investigate the shooting.