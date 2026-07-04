Hundreds turnout for Fourth of July parade in Yorktown despite extreme heat

YORKTOWN, Va. — Hundreds of people gathered at Yorktown to celebrate the Fourth of July and the country’s 250th birthday. From modern to historic, there was plenty of patriotism on display in Yorktown Saturday morning.

“We’re just really excited to celebrate the freedom and the patriotism," said visitor Rylee Goodman. “I think it’s a time for unity. With, maybe, so much that’s going on in the world, it gives an opportunity to just come together and celebrate each other and how much we’ve endured and survived.”

Watch: July 4 in Hampton Roads: Your guide to celebrating America's 250th anniversary

Previewing July 4 events in our area

For members of The Fifes and Drums of York Town group, the parade was also an opportunity to help promote history and the importance of it.

“It was the main form of communication on the battlefield. The fifers and drummers would learn tunes and beats to correspond with commands," one member said.

“You become a part of the history, then, so it’s a unique experience," said member Christine Hood.

Watch: New exhibit at American Revolution Museum in Yorktown showcases rare 1833 Declaration of Independence copy

New exhibit at American Revolution Museum in Yorktown showcases rare 1833 Declaration of Independence copy

Even more unique, perhaps, performing in Yorktown where the Revolutionary War effectively ended.

The parade was only the beginning of the day’s festivities. It was followed by a fife and drum show and other events throughout the day.

Taking it all in may have been easier said than done in the extreme heat.

Watch: First Warning Forecast: Very hot Independence Day with isolated storms possible

First Warning Forecast: Very hot Independence Day with isolated storms possible

“We have a cooler and we’re bringing in a ton of water for ourselves. Hopefully, everyone’s doing the same," Good man said.

“We have a lot of safeguards in place to keep the kids and ourselves hydrated as well as avoid heatstroke. We’ve got water, we’ve got sunscreen. Of course, we’ve got bug spray," said Fifes and Drums of York Town member Israel King.

Important steps on an important day.

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