July 4 in Hampton Roads: Your guide to celebrating America's 250th anniversary

Events across Hampton Roads are set to celebrate a major milestone for the United States: the 250th anniversary of America's independence on July 4, 2026.

Whether its parades in the morning or fireworks at night, we've got you covered. News 3 compiled a list of events and happenings taking place this Independence Day.

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July 4 events guide:

Norfolk:

The 4th of July Great American Picnic & Fireworks: The event will be held at Town Point Park. Festivities will run from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., with fireworks beginning at 9:30 p.m. This event is free and open to the public.

Portsmouth:

Shaggin' 4th of July Celebration: This event will feature a beach music party at High Street Landing. The Original Rhondels will perform from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The Tidewater Concert Band will play from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The fireworks show will follow this performance.

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Virginia Beach:

July 4 Stars & Stripes Celebration: Concerts will be held across the Oceanfront at 17th, 24th and 31st Street Parks. The fireworks show will be visible anywhere along the Oceanfront and it will begin at 9:30 p.m.

17th Street Park: Chester B's Tribute to Motown will feature music by The Temptations, The Supremes, The Four Tops, Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder and Michael Jackson. This performance will run from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. 24th Street Park: Patriotic and Americana music will be played by The Tidewater Winds Concert Band as part of their new historical theatrical production. "Racing the Night" will run from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. 31st Street Park: The 100th Army Band from Ft. Knox will perform from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.



Hampton:

Stars Over Hampton: From 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., festivities will be held at the Downtown Hampton Waterfront. Bleachers and vendors will line Settler's Landing Road, which will be closed to traffic. The Downtown Band, Adam Irvin, Patrick Luley Band and Maestro the Cellist are among the performers set for the vent. A fireworks display and 400-drone light show will conclude the night of festivities.

Fourth at the Fort: Fort Monroe will celebrate America's 250th year with ceremonies, art displays, dance performances, a fireworks show and a drones show by Pyrotecnico. The festivities begin at 8:45 a.m., and the grand finale fireworks will begin at 9:15 p.m.

Newport News:

Stars in the Sky Celebration: Victory Landing Park will host a series of events, food vendors and live music from 6 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. Good Shot Judy and the Williamsburg Symphony Orchestra are the performers slated for this event. A fireworks show will take place above the James River, starting at 9 p.m.

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Chesapeake:

Celebrate Freedom: On July 3, Chesapeake City Park will host the annual Celebrate Freedom Concert and Fireworks Spectacular. This event begins at 5 p.m., and it will feature music from the U.S. Navy Fleet Forces Band. Fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m.

South Norfolk July 4th Parade: The annual parade at Lakeside Park will feature live entertainment, family-friendly activities and up to 100 floats. Sections of Bainbridge Boulevard will close as a result of the parade. This event begins at 10 a.m. and it will conclude with a picnic in the park until 3 p.m.

Suffolk:

Stars and Stripes Spectacular: Constant's Wharf Park and Marina will feature music, food, games and fireworks to celebrate Independence Day. The music performances are set to begin at 6 p.m. The fireworks show will begin at 9 p.m.

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Historic Triangle:

Independence Day Celebration: A full day of activities — from 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.— is slated for Riverwalk Landing. A parade will make its way down Main Street, ending at the river. Along with a showcase of local businesses, a bell-ringing ceremony and a patriotic concert are among the festivities set for the event. The fireworks show will begin over the York River at 9:15 p.m.

American Revolution Museum events: From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., the American Revolution Museum in Yorktown will showcase a series of revolution-era demonstrations. These exhibits will feature 18th-century artillery, historic farm life, and martial music with fife and drums.

The Pinnacle of the 250th: Colonial Williamsburg — a focal point in American history— will celebrate the revolution-era with a reading of the Declaration of Independence, music from the Colonial Williamsburg Fife & Drums and reenactments of notable American figures. A drone show will begin at 9:25 a.m., then a fireworks show will take place over the Governor's Palace at 9:35 p.m.

Outer Banks:

Outer Banks 4th of July: Celebrations will take place throughout Dare County, including a pie contest, live music and of course, fireworks. Four fireworks shows are slated to be held across the Outer Banks, with the first show beginning at 9:15 p.m.:

Avalon Pier Nags head Fishing Pier Manteo Waterfront Avon Fishing Pier



Weather forecast:

First Warning Forecast: Comfortable today, Extreme heat to end the week

Temperatures will gradually warm through the week. Highs will reach the low 90s on Wednesday and mid 90s Thursday and Friday. Afternoon heat indices will reach triple digits several days in a row, starting on Thursday.

The extreme heat and humidity continue for the holiday weekend. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Afternoon heat index values will reach 105 to 110. Our next chance for showers/storms will move in Sunday to Monday.

Transportation information:

Hampton Roads Transit says several bus routes will be impacted due to July 4 celebrations. The following detour information was taken from an HRT press release.

In Norfolk, at 4 p.m., bus routes 6 and 45 will not service the MacArthur Light Rail Station bus stop on City Hall Avenue and the stop on Boush Street. All passengers should use the Route 8 bus stop at Bank and Plume located in front of the Fountain Park Garage.

In Virginia Beach, around 7 p.m., because of expected large crowds, bus routes 20, 33 and 960, along with VB Wave trolley routes 30, 31 and 35, may experience delays and impromptu detours.

In Newport News, from 6-9:30 p.m. routes 101, 104, 105 and 112 will detour for road closures. Customers should expect delays due to increased traffic in the area.

In Chesapeake, sections of Bainbridge Boulevard will be closed due to the parade. Route 58 will detour from 9 a.m. to noon. Customers should catch buses at Liberty and Seaboard or Bainbridge and Freeman.

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