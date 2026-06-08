County leaders to vote on future of Presidential Heads project

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — County leaders are set to vote on a rezoning request on Tuesday for the land where 42 large busts of Presidents' heads are located.
The James City County Board of Supervisors will consider proposal that aims to add a park, museum and over 600 housing units to the land around the Presidents Heads. The construction of a retirement community, hotel and a retail village are included within the current project proposal.
Watch previous coverage: 42 huge presidential busts poised for new life in James City County
For these changes to be made, county leaders must approve rezoning the Presidential Heads' land to authorize it for mixed-used developments. Previously, the county's planning commission tied in a vote regarding this project, meaning the final word rests with the board of supervisors.
The "heads of state" are currently tucked away on a 600-acre tract of land off Croaker Road. They've been sitting out there, exposed to the elements, for years. These sculptures used to be part of a tourist attraction called President's Park in Williamsburg. The park opened in March 2004 and closed down just six years later.
Watch previous coverage: What happened to Presidents Park?
The James City County Board of Supervisors are set to meet on Tuesday at 5 p.m. The chair of the board indicated to News 3 that some members have reservations regarding this project, saying its approval is not a sure thing.
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