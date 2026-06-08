County leaders to vote on future of Presidential Heads project

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — County leaders are set to vote on a rezoning request on Tuesday for the land where 42 large busts of Presidents' heads are located.

The James City County Board of Supervisors will consider proposal that aims to add a park, museum and over 600 housing units to the land around the Presidents Heads. The construction of a retirement community, hotel and a retail village are included within the current project proposal.

Watch previous coverage: 42 huge presidential busts poised for new life in James City County

42 huge presidential busts tucked away in James City County - part 1

For these changes to be made, county leaders must approve rezoning the Presidential Heads' land to authorize it for mixed-used developments. Previously, the county's planning commission tied in a vote regarding this project, meaning the final word rests with the board of supervisors.

The "heads of state" are currently tucked away on a 600-acre tract of land off Croaker Road. They've been sitting out there, exposed to the elements, for years. These sculptures used to be part of a tourist attraction called President's Park in Williamsburg. The park opened in March 2004 and closed down just six years later.

Watch previous coverage: What happened to Presidents Park?

What ever happened to Presidents Park?

The James City County Board of Supervisors are set to meet on Tuesday at 5 p.m. The chair of the board indicated to News 3 that some members have reservations regarding this project, saying its approval is not a sure thing.

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