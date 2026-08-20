No jail time for former WJCC teacher found guilty of assault and battery

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — A former Warhill High School teacher will not serve time in jail after he was found guilty on multiple assault charges he faced in connection with an incident that took place at Toano Middle School.

35-year-old Andre Scione pleaded no contest to the charges he faced. He was found guilty on three counts of assault and battery. Another assault and battery charge, as well as a sexual assault charge, were “nolle prossed” — meaning prosecutors dropped those charges for now, but they could bring them back in the future.

In total, Scione was sentenced to 12 months, but all 12 months were suspended. This means he will not serve any time in jail.

Back in February, a James City County official told News 3 that Scione had been accused of engaging in inappropriate conduct involving three female students when they attended Toano. He was initially charged with two counts of sexual assault and three counts of assault and battery of a minor, the official told News 3.

The investigation first began in Oct. 2025 when a victim first came forward, police say. The Williamsburg-James City County (WJCC) school division then placed Scione on administrative leave. A spokesperson for the school division confirmed to News 3 on Tuesday that Scione is not employed with WJCC.

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