DOJ opens civil rights review into William & Mary "race-based" scholarships

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — The Department of Justice has opened an investigation into certain scholarships offered by the College of William & Mary, which the department calls "race-based," to determine if the university is is violating federal law.

The DOJ announced in a press release on Monday that it was opening a compliance review into W&M to determine if specific scholarships and student benefits discriminate against students' race, color or national origin in violation of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

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“Awarding scholarships or offering coveted opportunities to students based on the color of their skin is illegal and offends the guarantees of our color-blind Constitution,” said Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division in a press release sent to News 3.

This is not the DOJ's first investigation into Virginia higher education on the basis of race. Previously, the department looked into both George Mason University and the University of Virginia, the latter of which caused UVA President James Ryan to resign.

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The DOJ cited the "W&M Scholars" program, which covers a selected student's full cost of in-state tuition and fees — also known as a full-ride. Top consideration is given to first-generation or limited-income students, high-achieving academics and those with an "interest in diverse people and perspectives," according to the college's website.

The Martha L. Muguira Fellowship, aimed at graduate students studying educational leadership, gives preference to "Hispanic or Latino women with financial need," according to the application form.

W&M also offers the Lemon Legal Scholars Program, providing at least five full-ride scholarships to students admitted to W&M Law's J.D. program who have graduated from a Historically Black College or University (HBCU). The program offers networking with current and past scholars, one-on-one academic advising and more, according to the website. The law school's "Reaching Back Scholarship" also has a "preference" for HBCU graduates.

“We will find out if scholarships or other student benefits at William & Mary favor applicants of certain races. The Department will not turn a blind eye to race-based preferences, however they are packaged or portrayed by universities," Dhillon added.

The Trump administration has used civil rights law to fight diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs in the past, saying diversity preferences amount to illegal discrimination against white and Asian American people. On his second day in office during his first administration, Trump signed an action demanding an end to DEI at all universities that receive federal money.

In a statement sent to News 3, William & Mary said, "William & Mary is committed to nondiscriminatory learning environments across our campus and complying with all state and federal laws. We are reviewing the information received on August 17, 2026. As a matter of practice, the university doesn’t comment on pending legal matters."

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