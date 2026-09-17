Retired Langley AFB firefighter says new UN report could help his effort to raise awareness about PFAS

HAMPTON, Va. — A new UN report is shining a light on PFAS, commonly referred to as forever chemicals. The report calls them a global crisis and recommends action.

News 3 is following up with retired Air Force firefighter Kevin Ferrara to get his thoughts on this.

“I tell people I will literally die with PFAS in my body," Ferrara told News 3 in a 2023 interview about PFAS.

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The chemicals are something News 3’s investigative team has looked into along with studies that outline how the chemicals can impact our health.

"High triglycerides, high cholesterol, and Type 2 diabetes," Ferrara told News in 2023, referring to the health issues he was dealing with.

He said the health issues are due to his exposure during his time at Langley Air Force Base in Hampton. He’s also trying to raise awareness about PFAS to help other firefighters and told News 3 in an interview for this story having the backing of the UN will be a big help.

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“Now that the UN is onboard, now we have it on a global stage if you will. I think once you get to that level more and more people listen," Ferrara explained.

Even so, he said the UN is decades late and he wonders how much “teeth” the UN really has.

“Yeah, they can create resolutions and everything but I think, at the end of the day, it’s still going to fall on the independent countries to really create policies. Something they can enforce," said Ferrara.

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The UN now has more than a dozen PFAS recommendations. The first is to immediately ban all non-essential uses of the chemicals and adopt national laws, regulations, and policies to control how they’re used and to phase them out.

Phasing them out could be easier said than done, though. For example, for firefighters it could mean having to get new gear and that’s not cheap.

"If you're worried about the financial cost, look at your end users. Essentially, you're putting a price tag on your end users. You're saying, 'The financial burden outweighs the value of our firefighters or our military veterans or our community members," Ferrara said.

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Ferrara believes the UN, and even Congress, has, in his words, a duty to make the companies that make PFAS cover the cost.

“We see it in litigation. There’s different lawsuits ongoing to where attorneys are trying to do that and pin it on the chemical manufacturers," said Ferrara.

He said if the UN and Congress create enforceable regulations, firefighters will have a better chance of recouping costs.

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