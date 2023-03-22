New federal proposal would regulate "forever" chemicals in drinking water: EPA

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Tom Winter has lived in Newport News for 30 years.

News 3 Tom Winter

Throughout his time living on the Peninsula, he has been keeping tabs on what comes through his tap.

“We drink the tap water,” Winter said. “You can buy bottled water, but it just seems like a waste. A waste in money.”

He said he’s also familiar with forever chemicals, known as PFAS chemicals.

READ: Investigation into the possibility of man-made 'forever chemicals' Hampton Roads drinking water

This past year, News 3 Investigates has reported on forever chemicals at Hampton Roads military bases, firefighting equipment, and drinking water.

PFAS chemicals are man-made chemicals that have been around since the 1940s.

They’ve been found in firefighting equipment, food wrappers, and many household items, like non-stick cookware.

They can also lead to serious health problems, including cancer, if people are exposed to them over a long period of time.

READ: CNN: Child growth and development hampered by PFAS in blood, study says

Newport News Waterworks has been monitoring and testing for PFAS chemicals while keeping customers in the know.

“For us to really maintain the trust in the public water is very important,” Newport News Waterworks Director Yann Le Gouellec told News 3.

News 3 Newport News Waterworks Director Yann Le Gouellec

Le Gouellec is also weighing in on a new proposal from the EPA that cracks down on forever chemicals.

“They are difficult to break down,” he said. “What we need to be doing is stopping the cycle of loose chemicals.”

The proposal includes requiring public water systems to monitor for PFAS chemicals, as well as regulate two common forms of these chemicals, PFOA and PFOS, at a reliably measurable level of 4 parts per trillion.

To put it into perspective, Le Gouellec said one part per trillion is equal to one teaspoon in 2,000 Olympic-sized swimming pools.

He also told News 3 that the current level of PFAS in Newport News Waterworks’s drinking water supply is around the proposed level by the EPA.

When asked, Le Gouellec affirmed their drinking water supply is safe to consume.

“We’re always trying to be two or three steps ahead of any regulation so that we would be not having to play reactive mode, but actually being proactive about it,” he said.

“It’s nice to know that Newport News is ahead of the curve, especially since we’re drinking that water,” Winter added.

Winter is all for the proposed regulation and believes it’s important to know what’s in your drinking water.

“If you don’t have limits, then what will the amount end up being,” Winter said.

According to the Associated Press, people can comment on this proposal, and the EPA can make changes before issuing a final ruling, which is expected by the end of the year.

Last week, News 3 Reporter Ellen Ice revealed Newport News Waterworks was short on crews.

When asked if that would be a factor if this proposal is finalized, Le Gouellec said they have enough operators and lab technicians to handle the new regulation.