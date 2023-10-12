New study addresses PFAS, testicular cancer in Air Force service members

HAMPTON, Va. — Kevin Ferrara has been on the front lines for about 35 years as a civilian and military firefighter.

Ten of those years were at Langley Air Force Base in Hampton.

But since then, Ferrara has been raising awareness of PFAS chemicals he said he and others were exposed to while serving in the military.

“Education is the key,” Ferrara said. “I’m really fighting for, not just myself, but really for other firefighters.”

He told News 3 he was exposed through turnout gear used for protection and firefighting foam.

“We were slathered in it,” he said. “We got it in our hands, our eyes. our face, bare skin, our uniforms.”

EPA officials say PFAS are a group of manufactured chemicals that have been around since the 1940s.

Last year, News 3 first told you about what are known as "forever chemicals" that can be found in firefighting gear, drinking water, and even certain food packaging, non-stick cookware, and cleaning products.

The EPA also said PFAS can lead to certain health risks, like increased cholesterol levels, reproductive effects, and a higher risk of prostate, kidney, and testicular cancers.

“The amount of PFAS that’s in my blood, that we detected in my blood, is pretty significant, and it’s not going to go away before I die, sadly,” Ferrara said.

Ferrara said his repeated exposure has led to some of his own health effects.

“Elevated cholesterol, elevated triglycerides,” he said. "Fortunately, I’ve not been diagnosed with any type of cancer. But, you know, that risk is there.”

But Ferrara said he came across a new study on PFAS chemicals and testicular cancer published in July that was conducted by the National Cancer Institute.

The study's lead author, Dr. Mark Perdue, said his team was motivated to do the study, "Given that military bases have been identified as a major source of PFAS contamination of drinking water, stemming from the use of specialized PFAS containing firefighting foams needed to extinguish fuel fires."

Researchers got banked serum samples from hundreds of Airmen collected before being diagnosed with testicular cancer, and samples from a group of Airmen who did not have cancer.

These samples were analyzed at a CDC lab to measure concentrations of PFAS chemicals.

Perdue said the study found evidence of higher blood concentrations of PFAS among Air Force service members who were military firefighters.

It also found evidence that Airmen diagnosed with testicular cancer during active duty had higher levels of a specific PFAS chemical known as PFOS in blood samples collected before a diagnosis compared to levels in samples from the group of Airmen that were cancer-free.

Ferrara said the study has him concerned about his health.

“It’s a concern that weighs on my mind every single day,” he said.

News 3 asked Dr. Josh Langston, a urologist and Chief Medical Officer of Hampton Roads-based Urology of Virginia, about the study.

“Testicular Cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in men between the ages of 15 and 40, which is also kind of the prime ages for service in our military,” Langston said. “I don’t think that men need to lose sleep at night over the risk of testicular cancer if they’re serving in the military, but they really need to do what all men should be doing, and that’s paying attention to the body and not being afraid to seek care if they feel like something is going on.”

Dr. Langston believes the study isn’t a cause for concern, but a conversation starter for all men to be aware of their bodies, do self-exams, and get help if needed.

“The key is early detection and seeking care,” Langston said. “Testicular Cancer is one of the most curable cancers that the human body can contract. The only times when there’s real trouble with this is when men delay and are essentially in denial about it and don’t seek care.”

As for Ferrara, he said he'll continue helping serve those who serve us.

“Anything I can do to give back to the fire service that’s given me so much,” Ferrara said. “That’s my mission in life.”

Dr. Perdue emphasized more research is needed to evaluate whether results from their study can be confirmed, and their findings call for further investigating in other populations and military service branches.

He also told News 3 that you should contact your doctor if you're a veteran and concerned about possible exposure to PFAS chemicals.