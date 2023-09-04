Jimmy Buffett battled skin cancer for years before death, singer's website confirms

NORFOLK, Va. — Over the weekend, many learned about the death of singer and songwriter Jimmy Buffett.

Buffett, 76, was the man behind "Margaritaville," with a career spanning more than 50 years.

According to Buffett's website, the singer and songwriter had been battling Merkel Cell Skin Cancer for four years before passing away on Friday, Sept. 1.

Officials with the American Cancer Society (ACS) say Merkel Cell Carcinoma (MCC) is a rare type of skin cancer, with about 2,000 cases diagnosed in the U.S. every year.

American Cancer Society: Merkel Cell Skin Cancer

ACS officials also go on to say more than 4 out of 5 American diagnosed with MCC are older than 70, and men are nearly two times more likely to have it when compared with women.

According to the American Cancer Society, exposure to ultraviolet (UV) rays, especially from the sun and tanning beds, is believed to be a major risk factor.

ACS officials say Merkel Cell Carcinoma usually starts on areas of skin typically exposed to the sun, like the face, neck, arms and legs, but can occur anywhere on the body.

MCC, ACS officials state, often first appears as a single pink, red, or purple shiny bump that usually doesn't hurt.

Some ways the ACS says you can lower your risk of MCC and other types of skin cancer include limiting your exposure to UV rays.

This means looking for shade, and if you're going to be out in the sun, wear sunscreen, sunglasses, hats, and shirts.

The American Cancer Society also recommends not suing tanning beds or sunlamps.