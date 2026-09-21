One dead, two hospitalized with possible carbon monoxide poisoning: HDFR

HAMPTON, Va. — One person is dead and two people have been hospitalized due to a possible carbon monoxide leak, according to the Hampton Division of Fire & Rescue.

Around 1:23 p.m., Hampton fire crews arrived at the 0 block of Kenilworth Drive for an unknown medical issue. Another caller reported the smell of gas and said that multiple people were inside the house and unresponsive, while other people had safely gotten out of the home.

HDFR searched the house and rescued two people from the first floor. They were taken to a local hospital for possible carbon monoxide poisoning. A third person was found dead on the second floor, according to HDFR.

This is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public, according to HDFR.

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