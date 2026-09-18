Body recovered near Gosnold's Hope Park boat ramp in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton Police recovered the body of an unidentified man near the boat ramp at Gosnold's Hope Park on Sept. 17 at approximately 6:04 p.m.

First responders were called to the area to investigate a possible drowning.

"Upon arrival, officers located an unidentified adult male in the water. The scene was secured, and members of the Hampton Public Safety Dive Team responded and recovered the body," a Hampton Police spokesperson said. "The deceased was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, where an official cause and manner of death will be determined. The identity of the deceased has not yet been confirmed."

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