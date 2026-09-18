First Warning Forecast: Nice weekend ahead, increasing rain chances next week

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This afternoon will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A few spotty showers will be possible as a cold front passes through the region.

Drier conditions persist this weekend with high temperatures in the low 80s and Saturday and mid to upper 80s on Sunday.

Rain chances will increase next week. Scattered showers and storms linger all week. The first day of fall is Tuesday.

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Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar