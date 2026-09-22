Hampton resident concerned about flooding as region braces for coastal storm

HAMPTON, Va. — With the potential for heavy rain and flooding in the forecast Tuesday, storm drains were being cleaned out in the city of Hampton.

“Each year, it gets worse and worse and worse," Hampton resident Carla Graves Carney said about the flooding at her house.

Graves Carney was very concerned about the forecast Tuesday. As of Tuesday, News 3 meteorologists were expecting around an inch of rain for much of Hampton Roads.

Watch: 'It's been a long time coming:' N. Armistead Ave. road raising project in Hampton gets underway

'It's been a long time coming:' N. Armistead Ave. road raising project in Hampton gets underway

“I’m a realtor, by the way. A lot of people say, ‘Why don’t you move?’ Well, you can’t do too much of that because you have to disclose the flooding situation. So I’m caught between a rock and a hard place," said Carney.

News 3 talked with Graves Carney, and other residents in her neighborhood, in May for a story about flooding there and what residents want the city to do.

In May, she told News 3 repeated flooding is causing her trees to uproot.

Watch: Residents in Hampton's Westview Lakes neighborhood fed up with flooding, asking for help from city

Residents in Hampton's Westview Lakes neighborhood fed up with flooding, asking for help from city

“The biggest scare is that one of these trees are going to fall on the top of my house where my bedroom is," Graves Carney said in May.

Knowing storm drains were being cleaned out didn’t give her any comfort.

“Just sit back and hope for the best," said Graves Carney.

Watch: City of Hampton and Army Corps of Engineers study flood risks

City of Hampton and Army Corps of Engineers study flood risks

“We always encourage people [to] pay attention to the city’s social media," Hampton Public Information Officer Mike Holtzclaw said.

He told News 3 people who live in flood-prone areas were also encouraged to move their cars to higher ground.

“The parking garage on Settlers Landing over by the downtown waterfront is open," Holtzclaw pointed out.

In the meantime, the city was monitoring the forecast and staying in touch with the National Weather Service.

Watch for Colter Anstaett's reporting on News 3 and WTKR.com. Have a story idea or tip for Colter? Email him.

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.