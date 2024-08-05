City of Hampton and Army Corps of Engineers study flood risks

HAMPTON, Va. — The city of Hampton is conducting a three-year study with the Army Corps of Engineers to find viable solutions to flooding on the Peninsula.

“We need to learn to embrace the water and come up with innovative solutions,” said Hampton city manager Mary Bunting.

Bunting said the $3 million study is a gateway to receiving federal funding for projects that could include flood gates, levies, and large stormwater retention areas.

She tells News3 this is the first time the Army Corps of Engineers has done a regional study; previously they've only focused on cities like Norfolk and Virginia Beach.

“Hampton and Poquoson in particular are right next to each other, so it doesn’t make sense for us to design something in Hampton that just pushes water to Poquoson or visa versa," said Bunting.

The city already has several projects underway, including the Big Bethel Blueway.

They're expanding their stormwater capacity in that area by building small dams, but they're also catering to residents by adding walking and bath paths that can be used when the area is dry.