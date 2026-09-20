Childhood cancer patients and their families honored at Norfolk Tides game

NORFOLK, Va. — Before Sunday’s baseball game between the Norfolk Tides and Charlotte Knights, childhood cancer survivors had their hands painted and made hand prints on a car set up for them.

Sunday was Childhood Cancer Survivor Day at the ballpark, meant to celebrate cancer patients and their families.

Watch: 12-year-old cancer survivor wins top Everyday Hero honor

12-year-old cancer survivor wins top Everyday Hero honor

The families who participated Sunday are some of the dozens that come to CHKD each year and find out their kid has cancer. The celebration was a partnership between CHKD, Hyundai’s Hope On Wheels program, and local Hyundai dealers.

One patient, Angelo Sumner, got to throw out the game’s ceremonial first pitch.

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"I’m just very thankful for my life, because I could still be in the hospital or I could be dead right now. So, I just want to thank God," Sumner said.

DR. WILLIAM OWEN##CHKD CHILDREN’S CANCER & BLOOD DISORDER CENTER DIR.: “This is a great, great event for al our families, and our staff. The children are battling every day to fight their childhood cancer and they’re here seeing how it is in the real world with everyone else and seeing all the support that they have," said CHKD Children's Cancer and Blood Disorder Center Director Dr. William Owen.

During Sunday’s celebration, the Hope On Wheels program and the local Hyundai dealers were recognized for providing $200,000 in funding to the hospital to help care for cancer patients and their families.

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