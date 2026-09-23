HU begins Hampton WellNest program to provide pharmacy services, mental health and primary care to community

HAMPTON, Va. — There is a new effort being made to address the medical needs of people in Hampton and the surrounding area and it comes from Hampton University.

Part of that effort is a pharmacy. It's helping Hampton University provide what the university describes as an integrated care model. It’s called Hampton WellNest.

“The idea here is to have the patient at the center and try and address as many of their needs as possible," said HU Pharmacy Program Dean, Dr. Anand Iyer.

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The WellNest program offers pharmacy services and primary and mental health care across two buildings on campus. The care and services are available to anyone. The pharmacy also includes a mobile option, something that could be especially important in Hampton. Iyer said Hampton is a pharmacy desert.

“We actually use a mobile unit that will be out in the community and offer services including services like point of care testing, vaccinations, etcetra," Iyer explained.

In the building for primary and mental health care, there are dedicated rooms for both. Clinical Psychologist, Dr. Kristie Norwood, will help provide the mental health care.

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“It will not only fill a need but it also will be a training site for future clinicians," said Norwood.

State Del. Jeion Ward, who represents part of Hampton, said she plans to take what she’s learned about the program back to Richmond.

“I’m excited about it and I’d like to share it with my colleagues so they can understand how they could help their community also," said Ward.

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“This building, today, symbolizes about two years-plus of work," said Hampton University President, Darrell Williams, standing inside the building where primary and mental health care will be provided.

He said the university worked with the state legislature to get funding for the program.

“Tremendously proud of this achievement," Williams emphasized.

A big achievement that could have an even bigger impact.

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