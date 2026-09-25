First Warning Forecast: Lingering tidal flooding and strong winds this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A coastal storm continues to bring strong wind and tidal flooding to end the work week.

*** Coastal Flood Warning for most of Hampton Roads. Significant flooding near times of high tide.

We will see a mix of clouds on Friday with spotty showers/drizzle, mainly along the coast. It will still be windy with a north wind at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30+ mph. Expect flooding and travel issues for several hours before and after high tide this morning and again tonight.

WTKR News 3

The coastal storm will slowly drift up the East Coast this weekend. We will see a mix of sun and clouds with a few showers possible. It will still be windy, but winds will gradually back down. High tide water levels will continue to slowly drop, but lingering flooding spots will remain. It will be comfortable this weekend with highs in the mid 70s and low humidity.

WTKR News 3

We will return to nice weather early next week with more sunshine and light wind. Highs will start in the 70s but warm to the 80s by midweek.

Today: Spotty Showers, Windy. Highs near 70. Winds: N 15-25 G35

Tonight: Spotty Showers, Windy. Lows in the low 60s. Winds: N 10-20 G30

Tomorrow: Spotty Showers, Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: NW 10-20 G30

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Ragweed)

UV Index: 3 (Medium)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Gonzalo forms near the Cabo Verde Islands. On the forecast track, the center will pass near or over portions of the Cabo Verde Islands today and tonight. Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is possible today, with a gradual weakening trend forecast to begin this weekend.

WTKR News 3

Tropical Storm Fay has redeveloped over the open Atlantic. A general westward motion is expected over the next few days. Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph with higher gusts. Some slight additional strengthening is possible over the next 12 hours. Gradual weakening is expected through the weekend.

WTKR News 3

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

X: @MHendersonWTKR