Local kids coat drive collecting donations. Here's what you need to know

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A local organization is working to close the gap in a growing need for kids, by hosting a coat drive this fall.

Samantha Caldwell, founder of Faith Unfiltered Community Development, is asking the community to donate coats for children in need across the Hampton Roads area.

"I myself am a mom and wanted to help other children who may not be able to afford a coat this winter," Caldwell said.

Coats will be accepted for children ranging in age from infants to 18 years old.

"Heavy focus on teenagers because I feel like their the ones you typically seen in hoodies and things [ of that nature]," said Caldwell.

Clean coat donations can be dropped off this Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon. Donations will be accepted all month long leading up to a giveaway on Oct. 24.

"Maybe something as simple as a coat could really make the difference in someone's life, just by them understanding someone does see them, someone is there to help, someone does care," said Caldwell.

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