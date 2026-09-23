US Coast Guard urges Hampton Roads mariners to stay off water ahead of coastal storm

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — As a coastal storm covers Hampton Roads, the U.S. Coast Guard is preparing for what could be dangerous conditions on the water.

The Coast Guard is stationing boats and crews to help anyone who gets into trouble, but officials are asking people to stay out of the water if at all possible.

Chief Warrant Officer Daniel Butierres said the storm is expected to create serious hazards for anyone on the water.

"I wanna make sure all the mariners out there are safe and responsible," Butierres said.

Butierres has served with the Coast Guard for 15 years and has experienced several severe weather events in the Hampton Roads area.

"I've been here for about 15 years, so I've been through several of them going back to 2012 or one of the worst nor'easters happened," Butierres said.

The First Warning Storm Team says the storm is bringing serious wind that will create dangerous conditions on the water. Butierres said seas could build to significant heights.

"The seas are expected to build about 10 feet so almost the size of your house. The seas will be at so you can expect pre-significant weather throughout the Hampton Roads area," Butierres said.

Butierres warned that even experienced boaters can underestimate the dangers of storms like this one.

"So people underestimate the weather they think they can handle the seas. You know everyone seen the movies where they could ride out the weather, but the sea is unforgiving," Butierres said.

The Coast Guard is also reminding boat owners to secure any loose items that could fall into the water and trigger unnecessary rescue operations.

"If we see a life jacket in the water, we're likely to assuming a mariner potentially out there on the water and in distress," Butierres said.

Despite the challenging conditions ahead, Butierres said the Coast Guard will be ready to respond throughout the storm.

"Our motto is, we're always ready so even right now we are ready to respond, and we'll be ready to respond throughout the storm," Butierres said.

The Coast Guard's message is clear: if you don't have to be on the water during this coastal storm, don't be.

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