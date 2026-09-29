Bra-Ha-Ha Awards Show returns for 19th year to raise breast cancer awareness

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Breast cancer survivors, artists, and community members are coming together for the 19th annual Bra-Ha-Ha Awards Show and Auction, an event that combines creativity with a critical cause.

"We raise money to provide mammograms and breast health related services to community members that are uninsured and under served," Noel Gramlich of the Chesapeake Regional Health Foundation said.

The event uses bras as canvases for inspiring artwork created by community members. Gramlich said the response from participants has been overwhelmingly positive.

"They love it. They love being part of it. They love supporting the Brahaha because the community has supported them through their breast cancer journey," Gramlich said.

Among those volunteers is Katie Bates, a breast cancer survivor who has made the Bra-Ha-Ha a personal mission.

"That is one of my ways that I give back to our community. It is a really seriously uplifting event. I'm happy to be here volunteering each year. And to be on the committee, um, it really is a great cause. I love that it helps people right here in Hampton Roads, and it's fun. It's super fun," Bates said.

Bates said the event resonates deeply because of how widespread the disease's impact is.

"Everybody knows somebody that's been affected," Bates said.

More than 100 bras have been designed for the show. After the event, the pieces will be on display at Lynnhaven Mall for the month of October.

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