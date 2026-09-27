Chesapeake police investigate serious wrong-way crash on Route 58 near Suffolk

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A wrong-way crash on Route 58 left one driver with life-threatening injuries, according to the Chesapeake Police Department.

Police say the crash happened at approximately 7:39 a.m. Sunday on Route 58 westbound near the Suffolk city line.

We're told a pickup truck was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes when it struck an SUV head-on, according to a preliminary investigation.

Police say the adult male driver of the SUV was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The adult male driver of the pickup truck was also transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Route 58 westbound is closed at the Suffolk city line while investigators work at the scene and crews clear debris from the roadway. Drivers should seek an alternate route.

The crash remains under investigation.

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