Chesapeake firefighters rescue elderly resident, revive dog after condo fire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake firefighters rescued an elderly resident, revived a dog suffering from smoke inhalation, and brought a residential structure fire under control Tuesday morning in the Greenbrier area.

According to officials, Chesapeake Dispatch received multiple calls reporting a fire on Daylily Drive just before 6 a.m. Engine Company 14 arrived about 10 minutes later and reported heavy fire coming from the back of a two-story condominium building.

Chesapeake Fire Department

Firefighters rescued an elderly resident who was unable to self-evacuate from one of the units.

Crews were also able to rescue two cats and a dog, which was suffering from smoke inhalation and needed to be resuscitated. Firefighters successfully revived the dog, which was reunited with its owner.

Chesapeake Fire Department

Multiple hoselines were deployed to stop the fire and protect surrounding residences while crews worked to ensure all occupants were safely evacuated.

Firefighters brought the fire under control at 6:18 a.m. with assistance from Virginia Beach Fire Department Engine 19 through automatic aid.

All four condos sustained significant damage and are currently uninhabitable. Five residents have been displaced, and the American Red Cross is responding to assist those affected.

No injuries to residents or firefighters were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTKR.com for updates. Email News 3 if you have info, photos or videos to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.