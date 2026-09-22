Southampton Co. nonprofit founder feeds community for free, earns Everyday Hero honor

CAPRON, Va. — Charlie Bazdanes is making sure no one in his community goes hungry — from hot dogs and hamburgers to fresh fruit and produce.

Bazdanes is the founder of Family 4 Eternity in Southampton County, a nonprofit that provides free food to anyone who needs it, no questions asked.

"We take a lot of pride in that whatever we have, [neighbors] will get it immediately," Bazdanes said.

During the community feeding events, volunteers with the organization go car-by-car, filling trunks with full meals. Cars were lined up before 6 a.m. at the Southampton Motor Speedway for a recent distribution, and the giveaway lasted for hours.

Bazdanes said the turnout is proof of the great need in his community. According to Feeding America, 61% of people in the county are below the SNAP threshold.

"The need is so insatiable that it's urgent and critical," Bazdanes said.

Volunteer Rick Long has been with Family 4 Eternity since its inception and said the organization wouldn't exist without Bazdanes.

"Without him, there would be no nonprofit organization. Without him, there would be no us," Long said.

Long added that Bazdanes' commitment never stops.

"I mean he's working on something 24/7," Long said.

Long said the team is ready to go wherever they are needed.

"We do this anywhere and everywhere that is needed," Long said.

For all his hard work, Bazdanes was named this week's Everyday Hero. I surprised him during the monthly distribution event, and our partners at Southern Bank presented him with a $425 gift card, which was $125 more than usual to celebrate the bank's 125 years in the community.

With fuel prices high, Bazdanes said the extra money will go a long way.

"We'll be able to fully fuel up our box truck, which the gas light [just] went on," Bazdanes said.

The remainder of the gift card, he said, will fund a congregate feeding at Southampton High School.

Bazdanes said he is grateful for the recognition but wants to share it with everyone who makes the work possible.

"If someone needs to be selected, and I'm humbled and appreciative and grateful to be selected, I just want to share that recognition and award with the entire team," Bazdanes said.

He said the organization will keep pushing forward.

"We'll continue to set the bar as high as we can get it, to show what is possible when everyone can come together and believe in something," Bazdanes said.

Bazdanes also wanted to recognize the volunteers who showed up for the event, including Navy sailors from the Kearsarge, elected leaders like Delegate Otto Waschmann, and local farmers.

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